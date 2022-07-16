Search icon
Comedian Tanmay Bhatt takes a sly dig at Lalit Modi's viral post with Sushmita Sen, check it out

Taking a sly dig at Lalit Modi's social media announcement, comedian Tanmay Bhat has posted a hilarious version of it along with Naveed Manakkodan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Instagram/@Tanmay Bhatt

Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League, on Thursday, took everyone by surprise when he declared that he is dating Sushmita Sen. The cricket administrator and businessman took to social media to reveal that Sushmita Sen was his “better half”, sparking speculations of marriage. Modi later clarified that the two are not married but are just dating, though the marriage might come soon.

Now, taking a sly dig at Lalit's social media announcement post, comedian Tanmay Bhat has posted a version of it along with Naveed Manakkodan, a producer and assistant director. Taking to his Instagram account Tanmay posted a photo with Naveen, eerily in the same pose as Lalit and Sushmita. He posted Lalit and Sushmita's pictures as well, as a reference. Tanmay also geotagged the photo similar to that of Lalit's, at Belgrave Square.

Check out Tanmay's post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanmay Bhat (@tanmaybhat)

He captioned the photo similarly and wrote, "a new beginning. a new life. over the moon. In love doesn’t mean marriage. YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE FLATMATES." 

Check out Lalit's post here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Taking to social media, Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Sushmita Sen with a surprising series of pictures. He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Tanmay's post is surely attracting a lot of laughs from his fans and followers. His hilarious pictures and caption already have more than 2 lakh likes on it within an hour.

