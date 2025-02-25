VIRAL
His account also has a pinned social media post featuring a picture of a dog using a laptop, accompanied by text suggesting that the comedian has no idea what he is doing.
Comedian Tanmay Bhat's X account was hacked by hackers last night. He warned his followers on Instagram not to click on any links after the hackers announced a fake memecoin on his X account.
A post was shared on Bhat's hacked X account around 8.20 pm last night announcing the launch of a new memecoin, claiming he would use YouTube revenue to support the coin.
Taking to the Instagram stroes, he wrote, “My Twitter has been hacked. Please don’t click on any links. Working to fix it.”
The posts promoting the fake coins have now been deleted from the comedian's account, which has a massive following of 6.6 million. The last post on his X account was made on January 26.
What is crypto scam?
Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by internet memes, jokes, or pop culture references. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, they often start as humorous projects with little inherent value. However, some, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have gained widespread popularity due to celebrity endorsements and social media trends.
Several high-profile celebrities have had their social media accounts compromised by crypto hackers in recent years, aiming to promote fraudulent schemes.
