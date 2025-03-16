Samay Raina's scheduled performances, ‘Unfiltered’ have been cancelled. The shows were slated for March 21 and 23 at Delhi's Talkatora stadium on

The controversy surrounding 'India's Got Latent' is not over, and the comedians and YouTubers involved are still under fire. Samay Raina's forthcoming live shows in Delhi at the Talkatora stadium have been cancelled amid the ongoing row. The performances were scheduled for March 21 and 23.

Both events were unexpectedly cancelled a few days before their scheduled dates, Despite being sold out on BookMyShow. The ticketing app sent out a message to attendees on Saturday informing them of the cancellation.



The text message reads, “Your Samay Raina Unfiltered - Talkatora Stadium Show scheduled on Fri Mar 21 2025 (or Sun Mar 23 2025) 7:00 PM at Talkatora Stadium Delhi has been cancelled. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. We have processed the refund for the amount...The refund should reflect in 7 to 10 working days.”

Neither BookMyShow nor Samay Raina have explained, thus it is still unknown why the cancellation occurred.

According to the most recent information, Raina's April performances in Gujarat were cancelled last month amid backlash over controversial remarks made on an episode of India's Got Latent, which featured Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani, and Apoorva Mukhija, aka 'The Rebel Kid'.

For those who are unaware, the uproar began Ranveer Allahbadia, aka The BeerBiceps Guy, made offensive comments about parents and s*x on Raina’s show India's Got Latent.