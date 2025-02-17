Gaurav Kapoor who shared a clip from his recent stand-up act where he observed that Ranveer apologised too soon. He thinks the India's Got Latent controversy has been greatly exaggerated.

Many known personalities including comedians have reacted to the recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia against whom multiple FIRs have been filed for his controversial comments on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

Some comedians have turned this into content for their shows and some have been making reels on it. One of them is Comedian Gaurav Kapoor who shared a clip from his recent stand-up act where he talked about the raging controversy. He observed that Ranveer apologised too soon. He also mentioned that every comedian is asked to cancel shows by their organisers to not attract threats, but he seems perturbed by it.

He thinks the India's Got Latent controversy has been greatly exaggerated. “Arre bhai kya bhasad hogai yaar. Itni badi bhasad toh hai bhi nahi yaar. Ho gaya yaar, nikal gaya mooh se yaar (It's become such a big mess when it isn't even that big. It's fine, they messed up),” he said.

Afterwards, he jokingly said that perhaps Ranveer apologised too soon. “Mujhe gire pe laat marna accha nahi lagta par ek baar maar dete hain. Waise Ranveer jo bhai hain, 12 baje controversy hui, 2 baje apology dedi. 2 ghante mein? Itni jaldi toh main apne papa ko sorry nhi bolta (I don't like to kick someoe who has tripped but let's do it this once. Ranveer apologised just two hours after the controversy came to light. I don't apologise to my dad so quickly). Abe rukja bhootni ke, lawyer ko dede thoda paisa. Baat karle lawyer se, samajh le kya bolna hai (Wait a minute! Pay a lawyer and consult them first),” he said.

Gaurav further stated that Ranveer’s urge to ‘own up to it’ led to the problem. Considering Ranveer’s fear of the whole controversy and immediate apology he again joked and said that had he been in British India era he would have quickly sided with British after being hit in a single time. His jokes didn’t seem to end at Ranveer’s apology as he continued to say that due to Ranveer’s being from Mumbai he had an apologising attitude but someone from Delhi would never own up to their acts.

Gaurav's followers also took the whole controversy in a light-hearted way and applauded his quick-wittedness and apt timing. “Aapda ko aavsar me badal diya bhai ne,” wrote one. “Bro cracked the whole controversy,” wrote another.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversy

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent erupted after Allahbadia's comments sparked outrage. The episode, featuring Samay Raina and others, was deleted, and Raina removed related videos. Allahbadia claimed he and his family received death threats. Authorities in Maharashtra and Assam have filed FIRs against Allahbadia and Raina in response to the backlash.