VIRAL

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha faces backlash over Mile Sur Mera Tumhara parody: 'Hindi imposition is...'

The comedian began her act by singing the song that helped her learn multiple regional languages.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 08:58 PM IST

Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha faces backlash over Mile Sur Mera Tumhara parody: 'Hindi imposition is...'

Stand-up comedian Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha, sparked a social media storm after her recent performance touched a nerve with many Kannadigas. The satire was released days ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day.

What is the controversy?

The controversy began after she shared a video from her So Mini Things series ahead of India’s 79th Independence Day, reflecting on unity through the iconic patriotic song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara.

The comedian began her act by singing the song that helped her learn multiple regional languages. She jokingly said if the anthem had to come out today, it might face criticism from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, opposing Hindi.

“Despite so many differences, this song was composed and released. And, there was absolutely no backlash,” she said.

“Why should I learn your language?” would likely be the prime question if it were released now, she quipped in the video. “I think this Independence Day, we should all revisit Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, and understand that our biggest superpower as Indians is that we will always understand an Indian,” Jain adds.

While many people appreciated her performance, others felt like it mocked those who oppose language dominance. 

Online reactions

One user said, ''Shraddha did what no other comic does these days- deliver an important message without offending, without using bad words, and kept it simple and relatable. Thank you, Shraddha. We need more artists like you. You made at least this listener reflect.''

Another user wrote, ''Only Shraddha could have done justice to this act!! Singing, explaining, punching sarcasm and yet communicating the toughest ‘language’ which petty Indians are fighting over!!''

A third user commented, ''Madam, I'm happy that you didn't mention only Abt Maharashtra... I understand the importance of every language and the beauty of it. But for common people like us, language is seen as a mode of communication and when it comes to the state and its importance, language is seen as its dignity...the way it is expressed today may not be right, but every state will always try to bring that lost respect and importance. I just wish people would use the correct way so that the intention is not lost or misunderstood.''

