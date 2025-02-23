Solanki, who has worked with Samay Raina on Pretty Good Roast, said people have the right to criticise content.

Comicstaan 3 winner Aashish Solanki has spoken about the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s appearance on India’s Got Latent. Solanki, who is a close friend of stand-up comedian Samay Raina, shared his thoughts on Instagram and called the situation ‘bizarre.’

Solanki, who has worked with Samay Raina on Pretty Good Roast, said people have the right to criticise content. He wrote, “You can disagree with the crass or cringe humour and the distasteful things said on the show and totally get disgusted and socially boycott, unsubscribe to such content. But what the state is doing in all this is bizarre.”

Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on India’s Got Latent and asked a contestant an inappropriate question. He said, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” This led to strong criticism and trolling, forcing Allahbadia to apologise.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology

Ranveer shared a video with the caption “I should not have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I am sorry.” He admitted, “My comment was not just inappropriate. It was not even funny. Comedy is not my strength. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I want to use my platform. The answer is no.”

He added, “I made a mistake in judgment. It was not right on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I do not take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.” He also said he had asked the show’s makers to remove the insensitive parts from the episode.

