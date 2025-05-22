Recently, a vox pop video sparked an online debate after several foreigners named India as the 'dirtiest country' in response to the question, 'What is the dirtiest country in the world?'

We often talk about the concept 'two Indias', which generally refers to the significant disparities and contrasting realities within the country: one which is rural India, pretty behind in terms of infrastructure, electricity clean watch, and other basic needs; the other is modern India, which is rapidly developing, home to top IT companies, quality schools, and offers better healthcare system. While most Indians are aware of this contrast, many people living outside India remain stuck with an outdated image of India and know little about its history, rich culture and traditions.

Recently, a vox pop video sparked an online debate after several foreigners named India as the 'dirtiest country' in response to the question, 'What is the dirtiest country in the world?'

The clip, a street interview by a French content creator, was shared a while ago on the Instagram handle by @icyfrenchreal. It has not only stirred controversy but also garnered over 28 million views.

The video was shot on the roadside surrounded by beautiful tall buildings. The responses didn't go well with the French content creator. In reply, he showcased several Indian locations with tall buildings, beautiful bridges, roads, and green lawns. The content creator concluded the video by giving a sharp reply: “Next time, before commenting on bad things, come to India and see for yourself.”

Watch

How the internet reacted

''lol…. Those people cannot afford trip to India, so they easily say that, a user wrote.

''India is a huge country ,of course some places are messy, but many are clean too. You can’t judge the whole nation by just one part. It's big enough to have both. No Offense, said another user.

''Before commenting anything about India, come to India and see, actually we don’t invite you - no need to come,'' a third user commented.

''They don't know anything about India,'' a user wrote.

''The ones who said India are the ones who never bath at all , never clean there back , never have healthy food never have a good education,'' a user said.

