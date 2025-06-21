A 43-year-old bodybuilder from Colombia, popularly known as "She Hulk," and her husband were found dead inside their rental home in Spain. The incident came to light after a friend filed a missing person report, saying they had not seen the woman in several days. Read on to know what happened.

A 43-year-old bodybuilder from Colombia, popularly known as "She Hulk," and her husband were found dead inside their rental home in Spain. The incident came to light after a friend filed a missing person report, saying they had not seen the woman, also called Amy, in five days, according to a report by The New York Post. Now, police in the Spanish town of Fuengirola have discovered shocking details in the case.

How did Mendez die?

When police officials arrived at the property, they found the woman, Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, with injuries indicating she had been beaten to death with a hammer. Her husband, a 46-year-old American man named Jarrod Gelling, was reported to have sustained what police described as self-inflicted stabbing wounds.

"Her body showed obvious signs of violence and that of the man's signs indicating a suicide-type death which is something an autopsy will have to confirm," the Spanish National Police said.

What does her family say?

Mendez's family has said the couple was going through marital problems. She had told relatives her husband had grown aggressive towards her over the past year, and the two intended to file for divorce following the Spain trip. "She was being abused and wanted a divorce," Mendez's family said. The couple had travelled to Spain from Dubai (UAE), and Mendez saw it as a "last trip" with Gelling, her niece, Yuleydis, said. "They had broken up already once and were apart for quite a while but then got back together again to try to resolve things, although the mistreatment continued," she revealed.

'Rest in paradise,' says coach

Mendez was set to participate in a bodybuilding contest in Portugal in a few weeks. "We had 17 days until we were going to hit the stage and shock the world, my friend. I told you that you could possibly be top 10 in the world by the end of this year, and I meant it. Rest in paradise, Amy," her coach, Branden Ray, posted on Instagram. "Domestic violence should never be taken lightly, because it can leave many with a heavy heart." Further investigation into the case is underway.