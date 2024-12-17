A group of Indian students from Northeastern University in Boston recreated the steps of the popular track Chuttamalle from Devara Part 1 in an energetic performance at a college event. The students showcased such high-energy performance that netizens called it better than the original.

Grooving to the beats of Indian films have become a frenzy online. Social media posts reprising famous hooksteps gain most attention. Recently, a social media post went viral showing a group of college students dancing to the beats of popular Telugu track Chuttamalle.

A group of Indian students performed on the popular track with high energy and such talent that audience could not stop cheering and applauding. The dance was so beautifully choreographed that it looked highly professional. The students come from Northeastern University in Boston and performed at a college event last month.

Charan Pasumarti and Anmol Shetty took the lead who were joined by their friends. They recreated the steps as livelier as the original track and moved the whole audience with rhythm and energy. The celebrations became even more memorable after their electric performance.

The song is picturised on Telugu actor Jr NTR and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the movie Devara Part 1. A video of their talented performance was shared by Charan Pasumarti with the caption, “Happy Singles Day" along with a laughing emoji. Since the video was uploaded it garnered more than 1.1 million likes, 12 million views and over 2000 comments.

Praising the performance, one of the comments even called it better than the original and others praised it with comments like “fire”, “fever”, “better than real”, etc. “that slap ekdm exact sync pr!”, read one of the comments. “Better than real”, read another one. Many of the comments praised the “bromance” shown in their video clip. The comments section was filled with hearts and fire emojis.

The song was set with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR romancing with each other against nature’s backdrop with beautiful scenic views. The song was touted as one of the most loved songs of the year as it featured attractive beats and choreography.