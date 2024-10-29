The incident occurred on Monday evening. Prabhu, a third-year student in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, jumped off the hostel building

A 19-year-old BTech student of Karpagam College of Engineering in Coimbatore is recovering from an unbelievable incident where he jumped from the fourth floor of his hostel, believing he had superpowers. A. Prabhu, the student, is being treated for severe injuries suffered in the fall.

The incident occurred on Monday evening. Prabhu, a third-year student in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, jumped off the hostel building in Myleripalayam at 30 PM. He had been talking to other students about his belief in superpowers before the jump and said he could leap from any height without injury, witnesses said. He had also worried beforehand about being bewitched in the days leading up to the incident.

Fellow students rushed Prabhu to Karpagam Hospital after the fall and immediately began treatment. He was later transferred to Ganga Hospital for more specialised care due to the severity of his injuries, which included fractures to his legs and arms and head trauma. Medical professionals are monitoring his recovery, and his condition remains serious but stable.

The alarm with which this event has been met among peers and faculty has been about mental health issues among students. Experts say it is crucial to address such beliefs and set up adequate support systems in educational institutions. While the college administration has not yet issued an official statement on the incident, it underscores the need for awareness and intervention strategies for mental health among young adults.

This incident reminds us of how dangerous delusional beliefs can be and how important it is to have mental health resources in academic environments as investigations continue. As Prabhu goes through this tough time, the community is rallying around him, wishing for a speedy recovery and a return to his studies.