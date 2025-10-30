Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'

At a Coldplay concert in July, a kiss cam showed Byron and Cabot embracing.

Months after Coldplay's former Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne and former HR head Christine Cabot's "kiss cam" scene took the internet by storm, the scene has made a haunting comeback, this time as a Halloween meme.

At a Coldplay concert in July, a kiss cam showed Byron and Cabot embracing. The two, who were reportedly married to someone else, were shocked and tried to get out of sight when Chris Martin joked from the stage, "Either they're having an affair or they're too shy." This footage immediately went viral, drawing strong criticism from people.

The return of the Coldplay scandal on Halloween

A viral Instagram video posted by a user named @jasongonzalok shows the two skeletons locked in a "cozy" embrace, a clear allusion to Byron and Cabot's strange kiss cam incident in July. Shared just days before Halloween 2025, the spooky setting and timing emphasise that the Internet still hasn't let the moment fade.

After the scandal, Astronomer responded quickly: the board launched a formal investigation, Byrne was placed on administrative leave, and his profile was quietly removed from the company's website. Within days, Byron tendered his resignation, and a week later, Cabot did the same. The company appointed co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO and began a formal search for new leadership.

Where are Andy Byron and Christine Cabot now?

According to the Daily Mail, a surprising twist came when Andy Byrne and his wife, Megan, were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in Kennebunk, Maine. Both were wearing their wedding rings, leading to speculations that the two might get back together. At the same time, Cabot reportedly filed for divorce in August, a few months after the scandal came to light.

A spokesperson for Kristin's husband, Andrew Cabot, told People in September that he and Kristin "separated privately and amicably several weeks before the Coldplay concert. Now that the divorce filing has become public, Andrew hopes that it will put a respectful end to the speculation and give his family the privacy they have always valued."

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Christine and Andy were not having an affair. "Christine and Andy [Byron] had a great working relationship and a deep friendship," the source told the publication. He added, "It was inappropriate to hug your boss at a concert, and she takes full responsibility for it."

Also read: Meet two 16-year-olds from Bihar who turned Chhath’s thekua into Rs 1 crore brand