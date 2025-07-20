Coldplay's Chris Martin in hilarious video singing ‘aag aisi lagayi’ sparks meme fest online

The hilarious AI-edited video shows the British artist singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Mere Rashke Qamar', particularly the line 'Aag aisi lagayi maza aa gaya'.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byrne is now being investigated by his company after a video showed him on the big screen at a Coldplay concert with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. The incident sparked a major fraud case. Meanwhile, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, fuelled the issue further by saying that the two were having an affair. The drama led to Desis calling the band's shows the "Divorce Tour." Some even gave Chris Martin a funny nickname, "Ustad Chrisna Fateh Ali Khan."

The hilarious AI-edited video shows the British artist singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Mere Rashke Qamar', particularly the line 'Aag aisi lagayi maza aa gaya'. "Coldplay has added a new song for their divorce tour,'' the caption read.

Social media reaction

A user jokingly wrote, "Meanwhile CEO with thousand dollars ticket to Coldplay, " Achaa sila diya tune mere pyar ka, Yaar ne hi loot liya ghar yaar ka"."

Another user said, "Somebody message him, "Aapko iss dukh ki ghadi mein first chat free milega"

A third user commented, "Told you Coldplay's mother is from Bihar."

Another user wrote, "Why does he look like Matthew Hussey?"

According to the official statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the company wrote, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has launched a formal investigation into the matter and we will share additional information soon. Alyssa Stoddard was not present at the event and there are no other employees in the video. Andy Byrne has not issued a statement; all reports saying the contrary are false."

Also read: Bengaluru woman’s traffic rant goes viral: Friend reaches Dubai before her drive ends