Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, HR Chief claim it was ‘just friendship’

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s ex–Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot claim they were “just friends" when they were caught on a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. This viral video eventually led to their exit from the company.

The incident took place on July 16 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, when the stadium’s jumbotron panned to Andy Byron, 51 and Kristin Cabot, 52, with their arms during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour. Surprised by the camera, they quickly ducked away, sparking affair rumours.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked after the clip appeared on screen, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

A close source, Kristin Cabot, told People magazine that there was no affair. “There was no affair. Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship and a great friendship. It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it. But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job- all of that is unfair."

After the video spread online, both executives resigned from the AI-centric New York firm -- Andy Byron stepping down the next day, while Kristin Cabot resigned days later.

In August, Kristin Cabot filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune. The two had been separated. Andrew, who was on a business trip in Japan during the concert, only found out about the incident after coming back.

Adding a layer to the drama, a source told the outlet that Andrew Cabot was also at the show, but on a date with someone else.

