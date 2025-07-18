Coldplay's Chris Martin's FIRST reaction to exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair on kiss cam goes viral: 'Holy s--t, hope we didn't...’

Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms, sharing a cosy, intimate moment. The man and woman were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot, respectively.

The Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday instantly went viral all over social media, strangely not for the performance of the British rock band. One of the clips from the gig shows frontman Chris Martin unintentionally putting a spotlight on a man and woman, who were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms, sharing a cosy, intimate moment. The man and woman were soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot, respectively.

How did Chris Martin react to exposing the Astronomer CEO’s affair on the kiss cam?

When the camera focused on them, both individuals quickly moved away and tried to hide their faces as they appeared on the big screen. Seeing their reaction, Chris Martin reportedly quipped, "Oh look at these two... either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

Now, another video from the concert is going viral where, after the incident, as the camera turned away from the couple, Chris Martin could be seen shaken by the incident saying, "Holy s-t. I hope we didn’t do something bad."

Internet reacts to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot's cosy moment during Coldplay concert

The viral moment has garnered netizens' attention. "Chris Martin is a savage..," one user wrote," while another commented, "Hahah...awkward situation."

Are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot married?

If reports are to be believed, Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York. Kristin Cabot, on the other hand, is married to Kenneth C Thornby. Andy Byron has been leading Astronomer since July 2023 as its CEO. Kristin Cabot leads the company’s human resources team. So far, neither Andy Byron nor Kristin Cabot has addressed the affair allegations.

