Cockroach found 'hanged' in mid-air, cabin defect book of Dubai-bound flight goes viral, says..., netizens react

In an Air India flight between Delhi and Dubai, where a cockroach was found alive by a passenger mid-air, about which the maintenance log entry wrote that "the cockroach hanged to until death". The entry in the flight's log book went viral after a journalist post it on social media.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Cockroach found 'hanged' in mid-air, cabin defect book of Dubai-bound flight goes viral, says..., netizens react
A cockroach was found in an Air India flight and a remark on the incident went viral on social media
A rare and surprising incident was witnessed in an Air India flight between Delhi and Dubai, where a cockroach was found alive by a passenger mid-air, about which the maintenance log entry wrote that "the cockroach hanged to until death". The picture of the log document went viral, with some having a laugh about the last moments of the insect's life. An aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) wrote a full description of how the passenger found it. Such a remark about an insect caught the attention of the social media users after Aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra posted an image of the log entry on X. 

She wrote in her post on X, “An entry in Air India’s cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt with… conclusively. Khalaas (finished), Dubai style.” The log entry was reported from Air India flight AI 315 on Friday, October 24. It noted that a passenger found a live cockroach in the cabin. After going through the details, the AME noted in the cabin's defect observation record that the “cockroach hanged until death,” calling it the “defect” which had been resolved. 

Air India has not released an official statement on the 'defect' found in its flight, but the post quickly went viral on social media, with many calling it one of the “best thing that happened in a long time”. “This is the best thing in a long time. “Evidence removed”,” a user wrote. “Once a pilot wrote in the Tech Log “something found in the cockpit”. The AME’s rectification log said, 'something tightened in the cockpit”,” another user commented. A user making fun out of it wrote, "I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not.”

