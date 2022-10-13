Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Coca-Cola launches special festival edition 'locked coke bottle', know how to open it

Beverage company Coca-Cola launches unique locked soft drink bottles to bring families close.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Coca-Cola launches special festival edition 'locked coke bottle', know how to open it
Photo: PTI

While the entire world roots for families to get together in celebration during festivals, top cold drink company, Coca-Cola has taken it a step further and launched a unique technological product, where the bottle will be locked with a Bluetooth-enabled cap. 

Launched for the festival season, this special Bluetooth-enabled cap can only be opened in the presence of the sender's mobile. 

As part of Coke's recent #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign, which encourages consumers to meet and celebrate this Diwali in person, this unique technology-driven product has been launched. This is a first-of-its-kind product innovation by Coke in India. 

Read: 'Ate 25 rotis': Clarification letter from UP cop found sleeping on duty will leave you in splits

The bottle can be ordered via a microsite by filling in the gift recipient's residential address and a customised festive wish or message. The recipients will then receive the customised bottle via delivery, which will be pre-programmed to detect the presence of the sender's mobile phone in order for it to be unlocked.

This year the festival of lights, Diwali, will be celebrated on October 24. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Healthy Heart Diet: 5 foods you should add to your diet for a healthy heart
Hyundai Venue N Line launching on September 6, see what’s new
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Emmy Awards 2022: Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Himesh Patel raise glam quotient
Skoda Vision 7S electric SUV concept unveiled, see images here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Went for the risky move and it backfired': Mumbai Indian players goes for the 'Atrangi' move in Jenga
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.