Coca-Cola launches special festival edition 'locked coke bottle', know how to open it

Photo: PTI

While the entire world roots for families to get together in celebration during festivals, top cold drink company, Coca-Cola has taken it a step further and launched a unique technological product, where the bottle will be locked with a Bluetooth-enabled cap.

Launched for the festival season, this special Bluetooth-enabled cap can only be opened in the presence of the sender's mobile.

As part of Coke's recent #MilkeHiManegiDiwali campaign, which encourages consumers to meet and celebrate this Diwali in person, this unique technology-driven product has been launched. This is a first-of-its-kind product innovation by Coke in India.

Read: 'Ate 25 rotis': Clarification letter from UP cop found sleeping on duty will leave you in splits

The bottle can be ordered via a microsite by filling in the gift recipient's residential address and a customised festive wish or message. The recipients will then receive the customised bottle via delivery, which will be pre-programmed to detect the presence of the sender's mobile phone in order for it to be unlocked.

This year the festival of lights, Diwali, will be celebrated on October 24.