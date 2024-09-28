Twitter
Viral

Cobra spotted at Greater Noida's Gaur City society, triggers panic among residents

The incident sparked various reactions online, with many residents expressing their fears regarding snake encounters in residential areas.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Cobra spotted at Greater Noida's Gaur City society, triggers panic among residents
This week, Greater Noida's Gaur City society experienced a moment of panic as a cobra was spotted slithering through the residential complex. The sighting, which occurred in the parking area of Tower C, left residents alarmed and concerned for their safety.

Residents were alerted to the situation via a notice issued on September 26, warning them about the presence of the snake near the park side area. The notice urged residents to exercise caution, especially advising parents to brief their children about the potential danger. The message read, "Dear residents, we would like to bring to your notice that a snake is found roaming around Tower C, park side area today. We would request all the residents to be careful while roaming to the park side area."

Social media quickly picked up the story, with many sharing their fears about the reptile's presence in such a densely populated area. The community's anxiety was palpable, as cobras are known to be venomous and can pose significant risks to human safety.

 

 

Fortunately, the situation ended without incident. The snake was rescued by security personnel, who managed to capture the cobra and place it in a blue bucket. Images of the rescued snake circulated widely on social media, showcasing the swift action taken by the guards. The snake was subsequently handed over to the Forest Department, where it will be released back into its natural habitat.

The incident sparked various reactions online, with many residents expressing their fears regarding snake encounters in residential areas. Some commended the bravery of the security personnel for risking their lives to ensure the safety of the residents, suggesting they deserve recognition for their efforts.

A post about the incident shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle ‘GreaterNoidaW’ garnered significant attention, accumulating over 3,000 views. The caption read, “Cobra snake found in the Central Park of 4th Avenue Society, Gaur City 1. Security personnel risked their lives to catch the snake.”

As the community reflects on this event, it serves as a reminder of the importance of awareness and preparedness in residential areas where wildlife may occasionally wander in. While the situation was resolved without harm, it has left a lasting impression on the residents of Gaur City, heightening their vigilance in the face of potential wildlife encounters.

 

 

 

