Cobra hides in Noida ceiling light, family spends 36-hour panic before safe rescue

The incident happened in D Block of Sector 51, where the Chaudhary family first spotted unusual movement in their kitchen ceiling light on September 9.

A family in Noida Sector 51 lived nearly 36 hours in terror after a cobra was noticed slithering inside a false ceiling. At first, the family assumed a long object in the light vent on their false ceiling was some wire, but soon, they realised it was a snack.

The incident happened in D Block of Sector 51, where the Chaudhary family first spotted unusual movement in their kitchen ceiling light on September 9.

Upon checking closely, the family discovered a cobra inside the light fixture. A heart-stopping video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

Without any delay, the family informed the forest department, which sent a snare catcher. During this fam,ily, the family confined themselves to the top floor, avoiding the kitchen completely for two days. For nearly 36 hours, they relied on outside food.

Upon reaching the rescue team, they applied a different method to catch the snack. They used a special powder that forced the reptile to come out of a false ceiling.

The cobra was safely captured and later released at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

“We worked for over 36 hours before the snake came out. Once it was caught, it was taken to a safe location and released,” the forest department stated.

Also read: What is Charlie Kirk Act? Donald Trump shares viral video demanding media accountability; Netizens suggest...