Actor Anupriya Goenka, known for her performances in Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, recently opened up about an unsettling experience she faced while shooting an intimate scene. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, she shared how a co-star’s unexpected behaviour left her feeling uncomfortable and violated.

While discussing her experiences in the industry, Goenka revealed that she had encountered such incidents twice during her career. She recalled one particular moment when her co-actor became visibly excited during a kissing scene. “It happened twice. In one instance, I wouldn’t say the person was taking advantage, but an excitement took over. I could see that he was getting excited, which is not the way it should be. Then you feel a little violated and uncomfortable,” she said.

In another instance, Goenka explained how her co-star placed his hands inappropriately while shooting an intimate sequence. She was dressed in an outfit that made certain movements difficult, yet the co-actor chose to hold her in a manner that was unnecessary for the scene. “I had expected that he, as a man, would know that holding a woman by her waist is easier in such scenes. But he almost put his hands on my butt, which wasn’t required. He could have placed them on my waist instead,” she added.

Goenka shared that, despite her discomfort, she chose to address the situation subtly rather than confront the actor directly. “Later, I moved his hands slightly up (to the waist) and told him to hold there and not below. But at that moment, it felt. I could not ask him why he did that. Because he would have simply said it was a mistake. I couldn’t call him out at that time. But I told him, ‘In the next take, don’t do this, rather do this.’ He then adhered to that. But sometimes they just go at you, and that’s too much to take,” she recounted.

The actress has made a mark in both Bollywood films and web series. Apart from Padmaavat, War, and Tiger Zinda Hai, she has played significant roles in critically acclaimed web series like Sacred Games, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, and Abhay. Most recently, she was seen in the movie Berlin.

