A news presenter paused a live interview midway as a powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey on Wednesday. Visibly shaken, the television anchor Meltem Bozbeyoglu asked her producer to call her mother to check on her.

A news anchor with CNN Turk paused a live interview midway as a powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkey on Wednesday (local time). Visibly shaken, the television presenter Meltem Bozbeyoglu asked her producer to call her mother to check on her.

"We felt it terribly," said Meltem, clearly out of breath and trying to maintain calm. She was then heard asking a colleague, "Can you reach my mother?" before leaving a message: "Can you please reach me on WhatsApp?"

'Was frightened'

The anchor, still on air, said, "I'm 32 years old and this is the first time I've experienced such a big earthquake." After a brief pause, she turned to viewers and added, "I was frightened, I apologise if I made you panic."

Series of earthquakes

The unfiltered moment unfolded on TV as three earthquakes, the strongest measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, struck Turkey around 1 pm local time. The epicenter was located some 40 kilometers south of Istanbul but strong tremors were felt across the city, which is Turkey's largest. A sea of people were seen rushing out of their homes, cafes, and shops into the streets.

No casualties or major structural damage have been reported but more than 150 people sustained injuries due to the earthquakes.

Turkey's catastrophic 2023 earthquake

The earthquakes came just just two years after a devastating 7.8 magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria in February 2023, killing more than 55,000 people.