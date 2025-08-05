Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomeViral

VIRAL

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Kheer Ganga triggered a flash flood and mudslide, killing at least four people and prompting massive rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and the Army.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:01 PM IST

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH
Source: X

TRENDING NOW

A sudden cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Kheer Ganga on Tuesday led to a massive flood, killing at least four people and causing widespread destruction. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that a huge volume of water rushed down the hills into Kheer Ganga following the cloudburst. While the exact details are still being assessed, initial reports indicate that four people have lost their lives. Emergency teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to the affected area. The sudden flood was caught on camera as it swept through the region, carrying away several properties and damaging many more.

 

 

The Indian Army’s Central Command also reported that its personnel had reached the site to inspect the damage and help with rescue work. According to the army, a large mudslide hit Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, sending debris and water rushing through the settlement.

Rescue Efforts Underway
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami soon after the incident. He directed that seven rescue teams be sent to assist in the relief operations. Shah said that three teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), already stationed nearby, had been sent immediately to the site, while four NDRF teams were also dispatched and would soon join the rescue efforts. Dharali is a well-known stopover for travellers on their way to Gangotri, with several hotels, restaurants, and homestays popular among tourists. Officials said that a 16-member ITBP team from the 12th battalion in Matli had already reached Dharali, and another unit was on its way.

The rescue teams are currently working to locate missing people, assist stranded residents and tourists, and provide medical help to the injured. The full scale of the destruction is still being evaluated as relief work continues in the disaster-hit area.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' as they support Saiyaara
Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...
Dhadak 2 box office day 4: Siddhant, Triptii film continues to struggle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model launch, says, 'bear with us..'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives BIG warning to ChatGPT users ahead of new model...
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade
Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...
Meet Nandini Agrawal became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE