Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Kheer Ganga triggered a flash flood and mudslide, killing at least four people and prompting massive rescue operations by NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and the Army.

A sudden cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Kheer Ganga on Tuesday led to a massive flood, killing at least four people and causing widespread destruction. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that a huge volume of water rushed down the hills into Kheer Ganga following the cloudburst. While the exact details are still being assessed, initial reports indicate that four people have lost their lives. Emergency teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to the affected area. The sudden flood was caught on camera as it swept through the region, carrying away several properties and damaging many more.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Kheer Ganga triggers devastation. Several feared swept away. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https//t.co/ pic.twitter.com/KFQJX8Ud — Press Trust of India (PTI News) August 5, 2025

The Indian Army’s Central Command also reported that its personnel had reached the site to inspect the damage and help with rescue work. According to the army, a large mudslide hit Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, sending debris and water rushing through the settlement.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami soon after the incident. He directed that seven rescue teams be sent to assist in the relief operations. Shah said that three teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), already stationed nearby, had been sent immediately to the site, while four NDRF teams were also dispatched and would soon join the rescue efforts. Dharali is a well-known stopover for travellers on their way to Gangotri, with several hotels, restaurants, and homestays popular among tourists. Officials said that a 16-member ITBP team from the 12th battalion in Matli had already reached Dharali, and another unit was on its way.

The rescue teams are currently working to locate missing people, assist stranded residents and tourists, and provide medical help to the injured. The full scale of the destruction is still being evaluated as relief work continues in the disaster-hit area.