'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH

According to The Sun, resident Sam Coldham was walking his dog with his partner Sian King when they noticed a balloon coming down rapidly.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:59 PM IST

'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH
On Saturday morning, residents of Bedford, a town in England, were stunned when a hot air balloon unexpectedly landed in the middle of Bower Street. The dramatic moment took place around 9.30 am as passersby watched the balloon descend through houses, cars and power lines.

According to The Sun, resident Sam Coldham was walking his dog with his partner Sian King when they noticed a balloon coming down rapidly. King took a video of the balloon trying to enter the narrow street while bystanders rushed forward to lower it safely by holding onto the ropes.

"It was very close to a real disaster," King told The Sun, adding that his partner, Sam, was one of the people who helped steer it away from danger.

The Variom Components branded balloon was originally scheduled to land in Russell Park. But instead, it drifted towards the residential street, forcing the pilot to take urgent action. Witnesses said the man inside repeatedly lit the burners, but the balloon continued to fall above the roofs. Its basket narrowly missed tall chimneys and then came crashing down on top of parked cars.

A resident named Georgia Balak described how her partner helped with the emergency landing. Balak told The Guardian: "It was extraordinary. The plane fell quickly and uncontrollably, almost touching the terraced houses and pillars. The plane made an almost perfect landing between parked cars on either side."

Others on the street also pulled the balloon with ropes to the middle of the street, where it eventually came to rest.

As the balloon reached the ground, it began to shake violently and deflate, while the crowd of onlookers sighed in relief. "It was an incredible sight," resident Emma Firman, who filmed the landing, told The Guardian. "I thought it would hit the roofs, then the cars and the wires," she added.

Another video shows people working together to pull the balloon to safety, narrowly avoiding a collision with a parked car. Witnesses said the balloon suddenly lost speed, possibly due to the calm weather and lack of wind.

 

 

Balloon club confirms safe landing

The British Balloon and Airship Club later confirmed that the balloon "landed without incident" and that everyone involved was safe. Although emergencies involving hot air balloons are rare, the Civil Aviation Authority expects all balloon operators to follow strict safety rules.

Also read: 'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online

Also read: 'This is such a beautiful...': Meghalaya teacher organises surprise ramp walk in class, wins hearts online
