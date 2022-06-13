Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Class 10 marksheet of IAS officer, who secured only 35 in English, 36 in Maths, goes viral

Class 10 marksheet of Tuhsar Sumera was shared by IAS Awanish Sharan on Twitter to encourage students who are waiting for their board results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Class 10 marksheet of IAS officer, who secured only 35 in English, 36 in Maths, goes viral
Photo: Twitter/AwanishSharan

IAS success story: Poor marks in school do not mean you cannot achieve success. A living example of this is Tushar Sumera, the collector of the Bharuch district in Gujarat.

He got only passing marks in Class 10, but with his hard work and dedication, he managed to become a collector.

IAS Awanish Sharan has shared his story by posting Sumera’s Class 10 marksheet on Twitter to encourage students who are waiting for their board results.

A picture of Sumera along with the report card, which was blurred, was shared on Twitter by Awanish Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

Tushar Sumera, the district collector of Bharuch (Gujarat) could score only the passing marks in his Class 10 board results. He got 35 marks in English and 36 in Mathematics.

"Sharing his mark sheet, Bharuch Collector Tushar Sumera has said that he scored only passing marks in class 10 board exams. Out of 100, he got only 35 in English and 36 in Maths. Not only in the entire village but also at his school, he was told that he can't do anything," the post read.

 

Tushar Sumera has also penned a thank you note for IAS Sharan on the micro-blogging site.

 

 

Tushar Sumera became an IAS officer in 2012. He completed his graduation in the Arts stream and worked as a school teacher before clearing the UPSC examination.

READ | Lineman snaps police station power supply in UP after cop fines him 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.