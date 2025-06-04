The clip features a man changing clothes in the store's aisle, rather than a changing room

We often hear about people being caught in a shopping mall because they tried on new clothes in a trial room and walked out without paying the bill. However, have you ever seen someone casually trying on clothes in the middle of a store? A similar incident from a Zudio store in Delhi has now gone viral on social media.

The clip features a man changing clothes in the store's aisle, rather than a changing room. This incident was captured by another store through the visible glass walls.

The video, shared on Instagram by trolls_official, has left viewers in disbelief. ''A man at a Zudio outlet in Delhi was spotted trying on clothes in the middle of the store, avoiding the trial room entirely. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral and triggered mixed reactions about public behaviour and basic decency,'' the caption read.

This incident has received a range of reactions; some were amused by the customer's act and found it funny, while expressing concerns about basic public etiquette.

The viral video has garnered over 1.2 million views on Instagram.

How the internet reacted

One user said, 'Get Ready With Me'

Another commented, 'Civic sense is illegal in this country'

A third user wrote, 'Why are men defending him?'

Another wrote, 'And video being made without consent. Privacy breaching'

Another user said, 'Delhi ppl never fail to entertain us, let it be metro train or road side and now this '

Another user wrote, 'Bro just allowed everyone to make a live reel'

