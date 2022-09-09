City of California declares September 17 as 'Squid Game Day'

September 17 has been declared as Squid Game, according to the Los Angeles city council. K-drama Squid Game, which debuted on Netflix on September 17 of last year, is being praised for improving the visibility of Asian populations in Hollywood.

Councilman John Lee, who is of Korean-American origin, told the media that the Californian city will observe the day each year. The most popular Netflix original series to date, Squid Game, was mentioned in the recently passed resolution.

Councilman also noted that Squid Game "was the first ever Korean series on Netflix to reach No. 1 in the US, having broken the limit that many foreign language shows face with Western viewers essentially because of subtitles."

“Squid Game marks another victory in the fight to grow representation of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community in film and entertainment, exposing audiences to Korean culture and traditions while paving the way for other AAPI communities to also have their stories told,” as per the resolution.

The whole cast is likely to fly to Los Angeles this weekend for the celebration. The record-breaking drama is up for several awards at the forthcoming Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Director, and Best Actor. The awards will be given out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lee Jung-jae, the breakout actor of Squid Game and contestant for Best Actor at the Academy Awards alongside Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, and Jeremy Strong, has landed his first significant part in a Hollywood production.

Lee, who is already well-known in South Korea, has been chosen to play the male lead in a new Star Wars series on Disney+, according to the entertainment news site Variety.