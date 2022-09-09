Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

City of California declares September 17 as 'Squid Game Day'

Councilman John Lee, who is of Korean-American origin, told the media that the Californian city will observe the day each year.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

City of California declares September 17 as 'Squid Game Day'
City of California declares September 17 as 'Squid Game Day'

September 17 has been declared as Squid Game, according to the Los Angeles city council. K-drama Squid Game, which debuted on Netflix on September 17 of last year, is being praised for improving the visibility of Asian populations in Hollywood.

Councilman John Lee, who is of Korean-American origin, told the media that the Californian city will observe the day each year. The most popular Netflix original series to date, Squid Game, was mentioned in the recently passed resolution.

READ | Woman uses SPF on her face and not on neck, photo of her damaged neck goes viral

Councilman also noted that Squid Game "was the first ever Korean series on Netflix to reach No. 1 in the US, having broken the limit that many foreign language shows face with Western viewers essentially because of subtitles." 

“Squid Game marks another victory in the fight to grow representation of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community in film and entertainment, exposing audiences to Korean culture and traditions while paving the way for other AAPI communities to also have their stories told,” as per the resolution.

READ | Old photograph of Cyrus Mistry eating in dhaba with his driver goes viral

The whole cast is likely to fly to Los Angeles this weekend for the celebration. The record-breaking drama is up for several awards at the forthcoming Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series, Best Director, and Best Actor. The awards will be given out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lee Jung-jae, the breakout actor of Squid Game and contestant for Best Actor at the Academy Awards alongside Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, and Jeremy Strong, has landed his first significant part in a Hollywood production.

READ | 'One in a million case': Teen delivers twins with different biological fathers

Lee, who is already well-known in South Korea, has been chosen to play the male lead in a new Star Wars series on Disney+, according to the entertainment news site Variety.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: BIG update for farmer beneficiaries, know here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.