CISF, DMRC save girl about to jump off metro station, video goes viral

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans have stood up to saviour another person’s precious life earlier today. The incident took place between 7:28-7:50 am today at the Akshardham metro station.

As per sources, a girl was trying to kill herself by jumping off the edge of the sidewall at the metro station when she was noticed by a CISF personnel.

After spotting the girl standing at the edge of the wall, the CISF jawan immediately informed his shift head. Many CISF jawans and DMRC employees were rushed to the spot where they tried to stop the young girl from taking the wrong decision.

Despite repeated requests, the jawans were not able to convince her as she continued to say that she wouldn’t get off the edge.

Meanwhile, the shift-in-charge joined hands with other members from the nearby mall (Lords) to arrange a thick blanket in case the girl jumps off the edge.

The girl eventually jumped from the edge but was caught in the blanket that was arranged to rescue her. Luckily, there have been no major injuries.

She was immediately rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treating the minor injuries she suffered in her right leg.

The CISF has shared a video of the incident on its Twitter handle with the caption, “Saving Lives... Prompt and prudent response by CISF personnel saved life of a girl who jumped from Akshardham Metro Station.”

Many commenters have lauded the CISF personnel for quick action in a tense situation. While many commented, “Salute”, several others appreciated the CISF for always saving lives.