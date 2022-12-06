Who is Chuando Tan, 56-year-old Singaporean model who looks 20?

Chuando Tan a 55 year old Singaporean model who looks 20 goes viral | Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Chuando Tan, 55 years old, Singaporean model and photographer is attracting people's attention for his looks. Tan was born in 1967 which makes him 55 years old but he has maintained his looks so well that he appears 20 years of age.

Tan worked as a model in the 1980s, he was even a pop singer in the 90s. After his singing career went south, Tan decided to pursue photography. Tan first caught the media's attention when in 2017, a Chinese news agency features a viral story on Chuando.

Chuando Tan made his acting debut in 2019 in 'Precious Is The Night'. Currently Tan has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and he has posted 626 posts to date.

Tan's diet

Tan believes 70 per cent of his appearance is based on food that he eats and 30 per cent on exercises. He eats 6 hard-boiled eggs for breakfast with only 2 yolks (due to cholesterol). He drinks a glass of milk and sometimes adds avocado with berries to his breakfast. This is a good amount of protein and energy for the beginning of the day.

Apart from eggs, he eats chicken with rice, grilled vegetables, and fish soup during the day. The photographer admits that ice cream is his weakness and that’s why he sometimes eats it but only in the first half of the day. He also avoids coffee and tea but drinks a lot of water. He doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink alcohol, and eats a salad made of fresh greens for dinner.