Christmas WhatsApp Scam: One tap on 'gift link' can empty your bank account, here's how to avoid it

The scam typically starts with a holiday message like “Merry Christmas! You've got a gift” or “Christmas bonus awaiting you”.

With Christmas 2025 celebrations gaining momentum throughout India, cybercrime units are reporting a significant increase in WhatsApp scams. These scams are disguised as festive greetings, giveaways, and unexpected gift offers. Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the holiday season to trick users into clicking on harmful links, which can lead to the quick theft of funds from their bank accounts.

How the scam works?

The scam usually begins with a festive message such as "Merry Christmas! You've received a gift" or "Christmas bonus waiting for you". The message contains a shortened or masked link claiming to Christmas cashback, gift vouchers, shopping coupons or cash rewards.

Once the link is opened, users are redirected to a fake website that mimics well-known brands, banks or payment platforms. Victims are then asked to enter personal details, mobile numbers or banking information, or are prompted to install an app or allow permissions.

What will happen if you click the link?

In many cases, clicking the link installs malware that gives fraudsters remote access to the phone, allowing them to read OTPs, access banking apps and initiate unauthorised transactions. Cyber experts say festivals are prime hunting grounds for scammers, as people are more relaxed, distracted and emotionally driven during celebrations, making them less cautious about suspicious messages.

Fraudsters also rely on urgency, warning users that the "offer will expire today" or that they must act immediately to claim their Christmas reward. This pressure often leads users to skip basic verification steps. If you suspect fraud, report it immediately to your bank and dial the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

Complaints can also be filed on the cybercrime portal at cybercrime.gov.in. Cyber police stress that quick reporting can significantly increase the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and limiting financial losses.

Stay alert

Authorities are urging users to stay alert and be cautious of suspicious messages, especially during the festive season. A moment of caution can prevent a Christmas message from turning into a costly mistake