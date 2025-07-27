'Chotu is smiling': Adorable video of baby elephant sleeping on its mother's lap melts hearts

The video quickly went viral with many users expressing their love and affection for the cute mammals.

A touching video of a baby elephant sleeping on his mother's legs has captured the hearts of people online. A video shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda features a baby elephant cutely resting on its mother's lap.

''Luxury is sleeping on four tons of love. Chotu fast asleep on its mother's lap-Pure love wrapped in wrinkles,'' the caption reads.

The 20-second clip, shared on X, has garnered over 100k views and thousands of comments so far. The video quickly went viral with many users expressing their love and affection for the cute mammals.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''Comfy and safe. Mothers are amazing.''

The second user said, ''The smile on his face while asleep.''

A third user commented, ''Chotu is smiling too in his dreams. He's dreaming that he's having bananas.''

Another user wrote, ''What a video full of happiness and peace… Elephants are so cute. Ice to each other. We humans can learn a lot from them.

The fifth user said, ''No luxury suite can match the love and comfort of the mother's lap.''

