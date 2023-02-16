'Chota SRK': Little boy shows off electrifying dance moves on 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years has been widely celebrated. The film had a successful opening on January 25, and it is still making money after almost a month. Pathaan is furious at the ticket counters, and rightly so. The Siddharth Anand-directed film is breaking records in India, having surpassed the Rs 500-crore mark. Pathaan's dream run continues to this day.

Pathaan's songs have received a lot of attention since their release. Unaffected by the controversies, fans are thoroughly enjoying the songs. Both songs, 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan,' have received a lot of attention on social media, and videos of people creating viral Instagram reels based on them abound. Now, a clip of a little boy dancing enthusiastically dancing to Pathaan's popular song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has grabbed eyeballs online, entertaining social media users. The video is shared by Instagram handle named Aryan Shinde and it has garnered more than 8.2 million views.

In the now-viral video, the little boy can be seen nailing the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He smiled throughout his dance and it was quite visible that they were enjoying his performance.

Isn't it splendid? Netizens agreed and they praised the little boy's performance in the comments section.

"This is sooo goood, well done bro," one Instagram user commented. "Wow, ek number," another said. "Ek dam badhiya dance kiya aapne," said a third. "Amazing... this is so goood," said a fourth.