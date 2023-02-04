'Chota SRK': Little boy dances his heart out to 'Aankhein Khuli' song, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us endearing videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet can easily qualify as a treasure trove. We have one such similar video that is just too good to miss out on. A clip of a young boy dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Aankhein Khuli' from Mohabbatein movie has gone viral online and netizens are super impressed with his dance skills. The clip was shared on Instagram by user named @lucky_hang_hang and so it has amassed a whopping 8 millions views on it.

In the clip, the boy wearing an all-black outfit can be seen dancing joyfully to hit song from the Mohabbatein movie. His enthusiasm and energy is what you need to watch out for as he is just so good with his perfect dance steps. Undoubtedly he is too cute, isn’t it?

After being posted online, the clip garnered close to 8 million views views. Netizens were super impressed with little boy’s performance and gushed over it in the comments box. The comments section is replete with words of appreciation for the little boy. “Omg I can't believe like seriously every beat he is matching,best best best love you boy,” a comment read. “This kid is going to give very tough Competition to Hrithik Roshan ,” another user wrote. “I want this kid!! Pls ship him to India ,” another comment read.