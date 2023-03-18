Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Chota Bumrah': Boy, 14, from Rajasthan's Barmer impresses internet with his bowling skills, viral video

Now a video of a 14-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Barmer imitating Bumrah's bowling action has recently surfaced on most social media sites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

'Chota Bumrah': Boy, 14, from Rajasthan's Barmer impresses internet with his bowling skills, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a powerful figure since making his debut in early 2016. His unusual, unorthodox bowling action may have become his identity, but his strength rests in the bag of variations that he can bring about with the ball, making him an effective bowler both with the shiny new and with the rough old ball. And, with his increasing dominance in bowling, which has strengthened India's bowling attack, Bumrah has fans not only in cities but also in small villages. Now a video of a 14-year-old boy from Rajasthan's Barmer imitating Bumrah's bowling action has recently surfaced on most social media sites.

Young boy with big dreams
Jetharam is the name of the kid. He lives in Gudamlani's Bond Village. It is obviously noticeable in the viral video that 14-year-old Jetharam is running barefoot on the hot sand. All three stump bails were blown away by his impeccable bowling. His bowling has both sharpness and speed.
 


After seeing Bumrah's bowling, Jetharam's interest was sparked

14 साल का जेठाराम, बुमराह की तरह गेंदबाजी करता है.

Jetharam says that he saw Bumrah bowling with his relative on TV four years ago. He became involved in bowling after that. He only discusses cricket with his relative. He loves many bowlers and batsmen of Team India very much. Jetharam has one sibling and two sisters, with the older brother studying for the PTET.

After coming from school, Jetharam plays cricket

14 साल के जेठाराम के परिवार में दादी, माता-पिता और दो भाई और दो बहन है। पिता 20 सालों से मुंबई में कपड़ेी की दुकान में मजदूरी करते है।

Jetharam's father, Hemaram, has spent the last 20 years working as a laborer in a Mumbai clothing store. Jetharam is a ninth-grade student in a government school, and when he gets home from school, he practices bowling alongside his studies. His ambition is to play for India.

Earlier, Mumal sparked attention on social media

Mumal of the Shiv area of the Barmer district caused quite a stir on social media with her batting skills. Sachin Tendulkar, known as the "God of Cricket," also shared Mumal's video on social media.Sonu Sood had also expressed his willingness to assist the young girl from Barmer.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.