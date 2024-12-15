A friendly cricket match between Parliamentarians under Rajya Sabha Chairman XI and Lok Sabha Speaker XI was held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi today, i.e., December 15.

Among the MPs who took part in the match were - AAP MP Raghav Chadha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, among others.

Meanwhile, an adorable video of the audience cheering up Raghav Chadha in a hilarious way is getting viral online, gaining netizens' attention on social media.

"Chopra Bhabhi Zindabad", the audience chanted, referring to the MP's wife and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

The viral video has been shared on 'X'. Watch here

“Chopra Bhabhi Zindabad”… audience cheers for AAP MP @raghav_chadha who stops a strike by batsman at MPs Cricket match in delhi. pic.twitter.com/ka0eprmYkb — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) December 15, 2024

The audience were heard cheering as Chadha ran towards the boundary line to stop a strike by the batsman.

TB Mukt Bharat awareness cricket match

BJP MP Anurag Thakur was the captain of Lok Sabha Speaker XI while Union Minister Kiren Rijiju led Rajya Sabha Chairman XI. The friendly affair was named 'TB Mukt Bharat awareness cricket match', news agency ANI reported.

Several of our MP colleagues have come here. With the mantra of fitness...this event has been scheduled to fill people with vigour through sports. I believe everyone will play with energy. Our mantra is 'TB Free India' and 'Fit India Movement'. Without fitness, you cannot serve the country. You have to be fit mentally and physically," Rijiju told ANI.