‘Choked, suspended for 3 days’: Indian boy bullied by white student in Texas school, video surfaces

In a shocking incident, an Indian-American boy was seen getting harshly bullied by a white student inside a Texas middle school. The disturbing video footage from the incident shows the boy being held in a chokehold by a student inside the school.

According to media reports, the incident took place at the Coppell Middle School North in Texas on May 11. The video footage from the bullying incident surfaced on social media, where the Indian boy was being choked by another student.

The official Twitter account of the North American Association of Indian Students uploaded the video online, which showed the Indian-American student being held in a chokehold by a white student while he struggles against the assault.

In the video, a student can be seen asking the Indian-American boy to get up from his seat, but the latter refuses. The white student can be seen putting the boy in a headlock, and later dragging him away from the seat by his neck.

Here is partial footage of the incident.



The incident raises concerns about the safety and well being of Indians in schools in the United States as well as the lack of proper support from school administration for situations like these. pic.twitter.com/D7ToGesUlE — North American Association of Indian Students (@NAAISORG) May 17, 2022

Other students can be heard reacting to the incident but none attempted to stop the bullying, according to reports. Sonika and Kamlesh Pritamani, parents of the Indian student, were shocked and outraged at the incident that took place at the school.

“It was horrible. I couldn’t sleep for three nights straight. It felt like I was being choked. I cried many times watching it,” said Sonika Pritamani, the mother of the Indian-American student. The parents also said that despite being the victim, their son was suspended for three days.

According to PTI reports, the school authorities chose to punish the Indian-American student harshly by suspending him for three days while the aggressor received a suspension of one day.

The video and the action taken by the school sparked massive outrage on social media, where netizens talked about the racial bias and unfair treatment of Indian students by US schools. Many also said that the action taken by the school will only promote such incidents of bullying.

(With PTI inputs)

