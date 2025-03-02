The care home has also launched a heartwarming campaign to collect 106 birthday cards, one for each year of Edith’s life.

A UK woman celebrating her 106th birthday has shared her simple secret to a long and happy life—chocolate and partying! Edith Hill, who was born on March 3, 1919, believes that eating chocolate every day keeps her feeling young and active.

According to a Mirror report, Edith moved into a care home six years ago when she turned 100. Originally from Yorkshire, she has lived through two world wars, seen 23 prime ministers lead the country, and witnessed the reign of five monarchs. Despite her love for sweets, she has never smoked or consumed too much alcohol.

When asked about her secret to a long life, Edith simply said, “It’s being independent, eating lots of chocolate, and partying.” Her favourite treat is classic Cadbury Dairy Milk, but she enjoys all kinds of sweets, especially during Easter.

Edith currently lives at Aspen Lodge Care Home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, where she continues to spread joy with her lively spirit. To mark her milestone birthday, the care home has organised a special celebration with a double chocolate cake—perfect for a chocolate lover like her!

The care home has also launched a heartwarming campaign to collect 106 birthday cards, one for each year of Edith’s life. So far, she has received 40, and the staff are determined to reach the goal. “It’s amazing to see the love and kindness from people. Edith is truly one in a million,” said head housekeeper Anita Tindle.

A grand birthday party with a spring theme and live music from the 1940s and 1950s has been planned. Edith, who has a son, is looking forward to the celebration.

Her 86-year-old niece, Anne Turner, described her as “very independent, kind, and loving.” She added that Edith has always been work-focused and keeps up with all the family news.

