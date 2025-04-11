The video shows zoo staff throwing a special party for its beloved walrus. They decorated the walrus’ enclosure and transformed it into a party zone with colourful balloons.

Not only humans, animals also deserve to experience the joy of celebrating their birthdays, and it's clear that the internet is thoroughly enjoying these special moments.Recently, a heartwarming video of a walrus celebrating its 8th birthday at a zoo in northeast China has been making waves on the internet.

The video shows zoo staff throwing a special party for its beloved walrus. They decorated the walrus’ enclosure and transformed it into a party zone with colourful balloons. A big fish-shaped cake made from fresh seafood took center stage. The cake had a glowing "8" candle on top. This cute video of this special celebration has melted the hearts of many, serving as a poignant reminder that even animals deserve to feel loved and celebrated on their special day.



Chinese zoo celebrates 8-year-old walrus's birthday

That’s not all; the zookeeper added a surprising twist as he covered the walrus's eyes and then lit the birthday candle. Then, staff members appeared at a window, waving phones with flashing lights and singing "Happy Birthday." The walrus stared at the camera, made a whistling sound, and puckered its lips to blow out the candle, charming everyone.



The party continued with the zookeepers hand-feeding the walrus its seafood cake and giving it a special bubble tea-themed bucket. They even celebrated with their own bubble teas, raising them in a toast to the happy walrus. Reacting to the adorable video, an X user wrote, “he's living his best life” A second user commented, “Bros drinking from a straw.”



This isn't the first time a zoo birthday has captured hearts. In 2020, Suji, a primate at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, had a quiet birthday celebration with a fruit cake and colourful blankets. The zoo shared sweet photos of Suji enjoying her treats, showcasing a celebration full of love, even if it was low-key.