The woman shows alarming clips on her phone, including one where a vendor shapes dough balls using his armpits and another where a cook washes his hands directly over a cooking pan.

An Indian YouTuber has garnered attention online for his calm and composed reaction to a Chinese woman's criticism of Indian cuisine. In a viral video, 'Passenger Paramvir' engages in a lighthearted conversation with the woman, who raises concerns about the hygiene of Indian street food after viewing some videos.

While Paramvir laughs at the videos, he reassures the Chinese woman that such unhygienic practices are not typical in Indian street food culture. "Trust me, you won't encounter any of this on the streets. I don't know where they find these videos... If you visit a reputable and hygienic place, you will enjoy the food," he said.

The YouTuber then takes the initiative to show the Chinese woman the authentic side of Indian cuisine in an effort to change her viewpoint. He invites her to a local restaurant, where they enjoy a delicious meal of dal makhni, shahi paneer, and naan. As they savor the flavors, the woman's initial skepticism fades, leading her to exclaim, "Yummy."

Sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter, he captioed it, ''A Chinese woman shows an Indian vlogger dirty street food videos to make him feel embarrassed and feel disgusted for himself. Instead, the kind vlogger takes her to a good Indian restaurant, and treats her with amazing Indian cuisine in China.''

The interaction has captivated online audiences, with viewers commending the YouTuber's gracious response. The video underscores the importance of respectful dialogue and cultural exchange, showing that differing opinions can be addressed with kindness and humor.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, ''Laughed at videos she was showing, probably she was misinformed. Took her to the restaurant, made her taste Indian Food. Win-Win Situation.''

Another said, 'India definitely needs better PR! It's unfortunate that some people judge the entire cuisine based on a few videos. Glad the YouTuber took the initiative to introduce her to authentic Indian food.''