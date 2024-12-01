Hailing from Shanxi province, Xiaoma sought help at Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital after experiencing worsening symptoms for a month.

For 23-year-old Xiaoma from China, persistent sneezing and a runny nose were part of life until a recent hospital visit revealed a shocking cause. A dice, stuck in his nasal cavity since childhood, was the culprit behind his long-standing discomfort.

Hailing from Shanxi province, Xiaoma sought help at Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital after experiencing worsening symptoms for a month. During an endoscopy, doctors discovered a two-centimetre dice lodged in his nasal passage. The dice, coated with secretions and partially corroded, had caused significant damage to his nasal tissues over the years.

Dr Yang Rong, the otolaryngologist who treated Xiaoma, explained the risk involved. "During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object—a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-centimetre dice, partially corroded from being lodged in his nasal cavity for an extended period," Yang Rong said.

Xiaoma later recalled that the dice might have entered his nose accidentally when he was around three or four years old. Its prolonged presence made the removal delicate, as any mishandling could have caused it to fall into the airway, leading to suffocation.

Yang Rong also emphasised the need for parental vigilance, saying, "Parents should pay close attention to foreign objects in the nasal cavity as they can easily end up falling into the postnaris or airway, posing a life-threatening risk to the patients."