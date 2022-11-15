Search icon
50-year-old Chinese man runs 42-km marathon while smoking cigarettes

Earlier, Uncle Chen ran Guangzhou Marathon in 2018 and Xiamen Marathon in 2019 while lighting up

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

50-year-old Chinese man runs 42-km marathon while smoking cigarettes (representational image) Photo: Pixabay

A Chinese runner known as 'Uncle Chen' has gone viral for chain-smoking cigarettes throughout a 42-km marathon. The 50-year-old Chen finished 574th out of nearly 1,500 runners. He completed the marathon in 3 hours and 28 minutes. The man completed the Xin'anjiang Marathon in Jiande, China on November 6, according to a TMZ report.

Photos of Chen from the event first went viral on Weibo, a Chinese social media app. The event organisers also celebrated his achievement by sharing his finishing certificate afterwards.

This is not the first time that Chen ran a marathon while smoking. According to Canadian Running Magazine, he ran both the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon while lighting up.

READ | Who is Jane Park, lottery winner ready to pay Rs 57 lakh annually to prospective boyfriend

The man became 'Smoking Brother' in running circles after a 2017 event in Hangzhou city. Reports suggest the man has also participated in ultramarathons, with one spanning 50km and another lasting 12 hours.

Netizens are divided on Chen's ability with some people saluting his abilities, while others think he sets a bad example. What are your thoughts on this?

