Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Chinese man eats food wearing beak-shaped mask amid Covid-19 scare, video goes viral

A video which has surfaced on the social media shows a man eating while wearing a beak-shaped mask.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Chinese man eats food wearing beak-shaped mask amid Covid-19 scare, video goes viral
Screengrab

New Delhi: Covid-19 has wreaked havoc all over the world, and we have all suffered in some way. Countries especially China is currently experiencing one of the world's largest Covid-19 surges in recent months. As Xi Jinping's administration struggles to control the situation, hospitals are overcrowded and the country's medical infrastructure is under severe strain. Amid the Covid scare, a video which has surfaced on the social media shows a man eating while wearing a beak-shaped mask. It's not something you've seen before, which is why you shouldn't miss out on the video. Watch it here: 

The viral video shows a man eating at an eatery. He can be seen wearing an unconventional beak-shaped mask. The mask opens like a beak whenever he opens his mouth. The viral video is shared on Twitter by user named Safir with a caption that reads, ""Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask." 

The clip has gone crazy viral on social media with over 13,000 views and netizens are amused at the smartness of the man. "Kaha se late hai ye itna dimag," a user said. Another user commented, "This man is smarter than a lot of people."

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, China may have reported 37 million cases in a single day on December 20, making it the largest single-day spike ever.

READ: Playful bear dances in forest, viral video amazes netizens

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.