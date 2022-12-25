Chinese man eats food wearing beak-shaped mask amid Covid-19 scare, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Covid-19 has wreaked havoc all over the world, and we have all suffered in some way. Countries especially China is currently experiencing one of the world's largest Covid-19 surges in recent months. As Xi Jinping's administration struggles to control the situation, hospitals are overcrowded and the country's medical infrastructure is under severe strain. Amid the Covid scare, a video which has surfaced on the social media shows a man eating while wearing a beak-shaped mask. It's not something you've seen before, which is why you shouldn't miss out on the video. Watch it here:

Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask. pic.twitter.com/W9LB2QRjSc — Safir (@safiranand) December 23, 2022

The viral video shows a man eating at an eatery. He can be seen wearing an unconventional beak-shaped mask. The mask opens like a beak whenever he opens his mouth. The viral video is shared on Twitter by user named Safir with a caption that reads, ""Bulls like me feeding on stocks today despite the covid fears after wearing mask."

The clip has gone crazy viral on social media with over 13,000 views and netizens are amused at the smartness of the man. "Kaha se late hai ye itna dimag," a user said. Another user commented, "This man is smarter than a lot of people."

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, China may have reported 37 million cases in a single day on December 20, making it the largest single-day spike ever.

READ: Playful bear dances in forest, viral video amazes netizens