In a heartwarming incident, a man in China accepted pancakes after his Range Rover car was scratched by a breakfast cart in the northeastern city of Shenyang. The car owner settled the matter with just 15 egg pancakes, as per a report by the South China Morning Post. The SUV was reportedly worth 1.4 million yuan -- the Chinese currency -- or roughly Rs 1.65 crore. The man has garnered praise online for his forgiving nature and kindness.

Cart owned by couple in 50s

Yang, the car owner, said his vehicle got scratched when the food cart, operated by a local couple in their 50s, reversed into it. "The cart was (being) driven by the wife. She probably misjudged the distance and scraped my car," he told a Chinese newspaper

"She did not recognise what kind of car it was, and just called her husband over," Yang added

After an inspection, Yang found that repairs would cost around 3,000 yuan (over Rs 35,000). However, the cart owners admitted they couldn't afford that expense.

'Just give me some pancakes'

"I later learned that the couple were in their 50s, supporting both their elderly parents and young children. The cost was a big burden for them," Yang told the publication. "They run a small business and work very hard. The husband asked if there was another way they could compensate me. So I said, just give me some egg pancakes!"

'Ran into a good person'

Egg pancakes, a popular breakfast in China, typically cost under 10 yuan.

Jiang, the husband, said he and his wife had been selling breakfast at the spot for seven years and had never met Yang before. "Luckily, we ran into a good person," he said.

The incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with users complimenting Yang's generosity and humility.