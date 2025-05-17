A Chinese company job ad posted on social media has gone viral for their quirky perks, prompting amazement and also becoming controversial. The job ad has listed many ‘free’ perks for employers.

A Chinese company job ad posted on social media has gone viral for their quirky perks, prompting amazement and also becoming controversial. The job ad has listed many ‘free’ perks for employers, like “free toilet use,” “free elevator access,” “no overtime electricity charges.” Anybody reading them would only burst out laughing as these so-called perks are free in every company in the world. As amusing as this sounds, this job post surely shocked the readers. The job post was shared by Workplace Slackers, a social media account with over 4 million followers.

Chinese job ad sparks laughter

The post showed the job’s strange benefits. The social media post did not mention the name of the Chinese company or the job position for which the ad was meant. However, the post described the role which included order processing, requiring detail-oriented candidates with Excel skills and experience. The post also mentioned that the job offered a normal eight-hour workday with options of two shifts: First, a regular/common 9 am to 6 pm shift and second, a late afternoon/evening shift from 1 pm to 9 pm, inclusive of a one-hour break. During probation period, the monthly salary was 4,000 yuan (Rs 46,913). However, the job actually has some real perks like four days off monthly and double payment on national holidays.

The company also mentioned team-building activities, afternoon tea, and late-night snacks as part of the package including perks. Beyond this, employees would get a decent 100-yuan monthly base salary rise after completing one year. Social media users criticised the job ad and for its so-called “benefits”, as these are normally given in almost all companies worldwide and are too basic to be considered as job benefits. On the contrary, it prompted a lively and humorous online debate.

One user wrote, “Does this company think it is God or some kind of saviour?” Another commented, “Scroll through more job apps and you will find plenty of bizarre companies like this.” Another replied, “These so-called job benefits should be standard? How can they be listed as perks?”