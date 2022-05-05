Chinese firm offers Rs 11.5 lakh cash reward, one year leave for having third child

File Photo

After terminating its one-child policy in 2016, China has allowed its citizens to give birth to more than one-child. Thereafter, another policy was introduced in May 2021 which was being referred as the ‘three-child policy. This was an attempt by the neighbouring country to encourage citizens to have more children.

According to recent reports, a Chinese firm has started offering incentives to employees who will give birth to a third child. The firm, named Beijing Debeinong Technology Group has promised to offer a cash bonus worth 90,000 yuan (Rs 11.50 lakh) for giving birth to another child after the second one.

Also, READ: From schizophrenia to body double: 5 rumours about Vladimir Putin amid Russia-Ukraine war

The company’s updated policy states that female employees will get a leave for one year and male employees will be getting nine-month leave.

Interestingly, those who give birth to a second child after the first one are also entitled to get a bonus of 60,000 yuan, which is about Rs 7 lakh and a bonus of 30,000 yuan (Rs 3.50 lakh) for the firs child.

Notably, the one-child policy was initiated in 2018. As per reports, the policy had led to a shift in the gender ratio. Thereafter, the neighbouring country had started facing population disparity. Also, the proportion of elderly population had started increasing drastically.

Besides this, the policy had also started an upward trend for sex-selective abortions because people preferred giving birth to boys. These hurdles led the country to end the one-child policy on January 1, 2016.

According to the 2020 census, the country welcomed the birth of about 12 million babies in 2020 as compared to the 14.65 million children born in 2019.