China: Father breaks down after his son whom he tutored for a year scores 6/100 in math exam

Image Credit: Instagram

A Chinese father who reportedly tutored his son every day for a year went viral after breaking down in tears after his son scored six out of 100 in math exam.

On June 23, the child's test results were given to his parents in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. In a video posted on Weibo by Qilu Evening News, the father sobs after learning that his son received only six points on his final math test.

"I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!" the father reportedly said.

His wife can be heard giggling in the background while he can be seen sobbing and wiping his eyes in a bedroom.

The man purportedly tutored his child until midnight every day for the past year. His disappointment also stems from his son’s inconsistent test results. The child’s scores had ranged from 40-50 points to 80-90 points in previous examinations, according to his mother.

The video went viral on Weibo, with many netizens sympathizing with the father’s parenting struggles. However, others argued that the child’s score was a reflection of the father’s inability to teach math. Some viewers also suggested that the father’s late-night tutoring may have affected his son’s ability to pay attention at school.