Here's what happened

Zhao, 26, and her groom, 27, were upset about their original venue getting canceled at the last moment. After looking for many places around, they were unable to find another traditional venue for them to hold their wedding ceremony. Just when, one of their friends suggested, Haidilao hotpot restaurant. Yes, a hotpot restaurant. This restaurant was the couple's favourite and “go-to” restaurant. The couple turned this into a reality and shifted their venue from an expensive conventional banquet to a simple-homely restaurant. They had a buffet style hotpot feast, and invited around 140 guests. It cost them 22,000 yuan (approximately Rs 2.61 lakh), and guess what, their final bill was measured two meters long. But still very affordable as compared to other wedding banquets.

Expensive Chinese weddings

Weddings in China are an expensive affair, similar to how it is in India. In affluent provinces, booking wedding banquets can cost you a whole lot of money. For example, a single table in good wedding banquets can often exceed 5,000 yuan (almost Rs 60,00). Chinese people like to do lavish weddings. but as now wedding trends are slowly evolving, GenZ has opted for affordable and reasonable wedding expenses over these 'show-offs'. They believe in saving money for future life, instead of spending life-savings on a one day wedding function. This wedding became a lifelong memory for Zhao, her husband and all the guests.