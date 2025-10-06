China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

As China opens the world’s tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, let's explore the top 10 high-towering bridges worldwide.

China has unveiled the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, now recognised as the world’s tallest bridge. The bridge is designed to reduce travel time, to enhance tourism and stimulate economic development in the region. Visitors can experience a glass elevator leading to a café situated 2,600 feet above the ground, a 1,900-foot glass walkway, and the thrill of bungee jumping.

According to Highestbridges.com, here are the world’s top ten tallest bridges:

1. Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Zhenfeng , Guizhou, China

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is the world’s tallest at 2,050 feet high with a main span of 4,659 feet. Completed in 2025, it connects major tourist spots in Guizhou.

2. Beipanjiang Bridge Duge : Dugexiang , Guizhou, China

Beipanjiang Bridge Duge, once the world’s highest bridge, stands at 1,854 feet with a main span of 2,362 feet. Completed in 2016, it plays a critical role in regional connectivity, shortening travel time and improving infrastructure.

3. Tianmen Bridge : Qinggangling , Guizhou, China

The Tianmen Bridge reaches a height of 1,837 feet and spans 2,690 feet. Expected to be completed by 2026, it provides improved access through rugged terrain in Guizhou. Designed for both transport efficiency and scenic views.

4. Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge : Fengqing , Yunnan, China

Standing 1,706 feet high with a main span of 5,167 feet, Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge is expected to be completed in 2028. It is designed to support transportation and regional development, improving access across mountainous areas while offering breathtaking views for travellers and locals alike.

5. Siduhe Bridge : Yesanguanzhen , Hubei, China

Siduhe Bridge rises 1,627 feet above the Sidu River and spans 2,952 feet. Completed in 2009, it is one of China’s early high bridges. Connecting communities, the bridge was a milestone that enhanced regional transportation.

6. Lugu Lake ( Woluohe ) Bridge : Changbaixiang , Sichuan, China

The Lugu Lake Bridge reaches 1,617 feet in height with a 5,512-foot main span. Expected in 2026, the bridge will improve connectivity across Sichuan’s Lugu Lake and surrounding mountainous areas.

7. Puli Bridge : Pulixiang , Yunnan, China

Puli Bridge stands at 1,591 feet with a main span of 2,060 feet. Completed in 2015, this high bridge in Yunnan province not only facilitates transportation but also provides a spectacular view for travellers exploring the mountainous region.

ALSO READ: This is the world’s tallest bridge with a sky-high cafe, cutting travel time from 2 hours to 2 minutes, not in Singapore, Japan or Dubai, it is in...

8. Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge : Hemenkou , Sichuan, China

The Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge is 1,591 feet tall and has a main span of 3,871 feet. Expected by 2028, it is part of Sichuan’s infrastructure expansion, improving regional connectivity across the Jinsha River.

9. Yalong Liangshan Bridge : Xichang , Sichuan, China

The Yalong Liangshan Bridge stands 1,575 feet high with a 3,937-foot main span. Expected in 2026, it is a vital transportation link for Sichuan’s mountainous regions, facilitating travel and commerce.

10. Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei : Shedexiang , Yunnan, China

Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei rises 1,558 feet above the river and spans 3,051 feet. Expected to be completed in 2028, it will be the tallest bridge in Yunnan.

ALSO READ: In pics: Chenab Bridge is world’s highest railway bridge, higher than Eiffel Tower, height is... to link Kashmir with...