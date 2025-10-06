Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Rakesh Kishore? Supreme Court lawyer who tried to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

'Pyaar mein saudebazi...': Malaika Arora drops cryptic reply after Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl with Sshura? Here's what we know

France Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling new cabinet

Amid Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement rumours, step inside Vijay's stunning Hyderabad home with grand entrance, cozy balcony and...

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw shoe at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

Good news for iPhone users, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

iPhone 16 Pro Max Diwali Sale: Save up to Rs 55,000 with Flipkart offers

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeViral

VIRAL

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide

As China opens the world’s tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, let's explore the top 10 high-towering bridges worldwide.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

China unveils world’s tallest bridge, discover top 10 sky-high bridges worldwide
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

China has unveiled the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, now recognised as the world’s tallest bridge. The bridge is designed to reduce travel time, to enhance tourism and stimulate economic development in the region. Visitors can experience a glass elevator leading to a café situated 2,600 feet above the ground, a 1,900-foot glass walkway, and the thrill of bungee jumping.

According to Highestbridges.com, here are the world’s top ten tallest bridges:

1. Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: Zhenfeng, Guizhou, China

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is the world’s tallest at 2,050 feet high with a main span of 4,659 feet. Completed in 2025, it connects major tourist spots in Guizhou.

2. Beipanjiang Bridge Duge: Dugexiang, Guizhou, China

Beipanjiang Bridge Duge, once the world’s highest bridge, stands at 1,854 feet with a main span of 2,362 feet. Completed in 2016, it plays a critical role in regional connectivity, shortening travel time and improving infrastructure.

3. Tianmen Bridge: Qinggangling, Guizhou, China

The Tianmen Bridge reaches a height of 1,837 feet and spans 2,690 feet. Expected to be completed by 2026, it provides improved access through rugged terrain in Guizhou. Designed for both transport efficiency and scenic views.

4. Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge: Fengqing, Yunnan, China

Standing 1,706 feet high with a main span of 5,167 feet, Xiaowan Lancangjiang Bridge is expected to be completed in 2028. It is designed to support transportation and regional development, improving access across mountainous areas while offering breathtaking views for travellers and locals alike.

5. Siduhe Bridge: Yesanguanzhen, Hubei, China

Siduhe Bridge rises 1,627 feet above the Sidu River and spans 2,952 feet. Completed in 2009, it is one of China’s early high bridges. Connecting communities, the bridge was a milestone that enhanced regional transportation.

6. Lugu Lake (Woluohe) Bridge: Changbaixiang, Sichuan, China

The Lugu Lake Bridge reaches 1,617 feet in height with a 5,512-foot main span. Expected in 2026, the bridge will improve connectivity across Sichuan’s Lugu Lake and surrounding mountainous areas.

7. Puli Bridge: Pulixiang, Yunnan, China

Puli Bridge stands at 1,591 feet with a main span of 2,060 feet. Completed in 2015, this high bridge in Yunnan province not only facilitates transportation but also provides a spectacular view for travellers exploring the mountainous region.

ALSO READ: This is the world’s tallest bridge with a sky-high cafe, cutting travel time from 2 hours to 2 minutes, not in Singapore, Japan or Dubai, it is in...

8. Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge: Hemenkou, Sichuan, China

The Jinshajiang Wudongde Bridge is 1,591 feet tall and has a main span of 3,871 feet. Expected by 2028, it is part of Sichuan’s infrastructure expansion, improving regional connectivity across the Jinsha River.

9. Yalong Liangshan Bridge: Xichang, Sichuan, China

The Yalong Liangshan Bridge stands 1,575 feet high with a 3,937-foot main span. Expected in 2026, it is a vital transportation link for Sichuan’s mountainous regions, facilitating travel and commerce.

10. Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei: Shedexiang, Yunnan, China

Nanpanjiang Bridge Puzhehei rises 1,558 feet above the river and spans 3,051 feet. Expected to be completed in 2028, it will be the tallest bridge in Yunnan.

ALSO READ: In pics: Chenab Bridge is world’s highest railway bridge, higher than Eiffel Tower, height is... to link Kashmir with...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?
Which Indian state dominates jungle with most number of national parks?
Pakistan's SHOCKING U-turn on Trump's Gaza peace plan, PM Sharif says, 'Islamabad has always stood...'
Pakistan's SHOCKING U-turn on Trump's Gaza peace plan, PM Sharif says...
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding in Italy was almost ruined; venue shifted last minute; here's what really happened
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding in Italy was almost ruined
Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge
LILPEPE's Solana-Sized Ambition: Price Prediction
At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station targeting passenger train, President Zelenskyy releases video of 'savage' attack, WATCH
At least 30 injured after Russian drones strike Ukraine's Railway station...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE