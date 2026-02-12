China: Shocking! Massive sinkhole in Shanghai swallows road, video goes viral; WATCH
A shocking incident took place in China's global financial centre, Shanghai, when a massive part of a road sunk in abruptly creating a sinkhole. A CCTV video of the incident also went viral, showing the busy road sinking in and creating a super large void.
The viral video shows the road sinking in and the nearby structures and vehicles also sinking with it. People kept walking when the far off road was caving in but when cracks made area nearby cave in, they went running away in panic.
#BREAKING: A huge sinkhole has swallowed part of a Shanghai roadway during construction.Authorities say such incidents, while alarming, are not unusual due to the city’s soft soil and ongoing subway tunneling. Area secured. #Shanghai #Sinkhole #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/55w3I9E2U2— जागरूक जनता न्यूज़ with bharat (@JAGRUK_JN) February 12, 2026
The incident occurred at the junction of Qixin Road and Li'an Road, an area undergoing significant underground works for a new Metro Line, the Daily Mail reported. The report said that the authorities did not report any fatalities or injuries after the incident. The footage also shows some containers, and barricades also going down along with the road.
The city is prone to a constant risk of caving roads because of the soft alluvial soils, excessive groundwater extraction, thin sand layers, and voids created by urban construction.
A similar incident took place last year in Thailand when a part of a road collapsed, creating a similar huge sinkhole forcing residents in the vicinity to evacuate.
The portion of the road was under construction for a subway station, and a hole around 20 metres deep was created. In 2024, a road in Minhang District reportedly collapsed around 10 metres underground after a sewage pipe broke.