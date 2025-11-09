FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video

China wows the world with futuristic innovations, from a high-tech underwater treadmill for joint-friendly cardio workouts to a mosquito-sized micro drone with stealth capabilities. These breakthroughs highlight China’s leadership in fitness technology and advanced engineering.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video
China continues to push the boundaries of innovation, introducing cutting-edge technologies that are turning heads worldwide. Two of the latest developments making waves are a high-tech underwater treadmill and a mosquito-sized micro drone, showcasing the country’s flair for combining technology, health, and defence advancements.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Underwater Treadmill Revolutionises Cardio Workouts

A video that has gone viral online shows a user stepping through a sealed glass door into a transparent chamber. At the push of a button, water fills the enclosure up to the user’s torso, allowing them to jog fully submerged. The treadmill merges water resistance with traditional treadmill motion, offering a unique cardiovascular workout while minimising stress on the joints.

Experts say this innovation is particularly beneficial for rehabilitation and injury prevention. The buoyancy of water reduces impact, protecting knees, hips, and ankles, while the resistance of water strengthens muscles and improves cardiovascular endurance. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts can now train harder, recover faster, and push their limits safely.

Social Media Reacts to the Underwater Treadmill

The global internet community has been quick to respond to the futuristic treadmill. Many are impressed by China’s forward-thinking approach to fitness technology. Comments ranged from enthusiastic admiration to practical questions:

'This is how fast I run in my dreams when I think I'm going fast'

'I love this! China is always ahead of the game.'

'That’s a fantastic workout. Even better if the treadmill could simulate sand resistance to work thighs more.'

'Best idea ever! How much does it cost?'

'Is the water reused each time? Or is it fresh water every session?'

'Amazing. I would love to try this.'

Mosquito-Sized Micro Drone Showcases China’s Military Innovation

In another technological leap, China’s National University of Defence Technology (NUDT) has unveiled a micro drone roughly the size of a mosquito. Measuring 1.3 to 2 centimetres in length with a 3 cm wingspan and weighing just 0.3 grams, the drone mimics the movements of a mosquito with bionic wings and ultra-thin legs.

The tiny drone can be controlled via smartphone, flies silently, and is capable of manoeuvring through tight spaces while avoiding radar detection. Such innovations have potential applications in reconnaissance, surveillance, and other strategic operations, demonstrating China’s ability to combine miniature engineering with advanced technology.

Blending Innovation, Fitness, and Defence

From reshaping the way people exercise to advancing military technology, China continues to set trends that blend creativity, science, and practicality. The underwater treadmill offers a safe, high-efficiency workout for athletes and health enthusiasts, while the micro drone showcases unmatched precision and stealth capabilities in a miniature package.

As social media buzzes with reactions, these innovations underscore China’s role as a global leader in futuristic technologies, making the impossible increasingly possible.

