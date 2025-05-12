A curious case of breakup has surfaced from China where a man dumped his girlfriend after her phone automatically connected to the Wi-Fi at a hotel. It led the man to believe that his partner had cheated on him in the past.

Suspicion of infidelity

The woman, surnamed Li, was trying to find her digital identity card to check in at the hotel when her phone auto connected to the Wi-Fi there. The man then asked her if she had been there with someone else before. Li said that wasn't the case and could not explain how the Wi-Fi got automatically connected to her device. The couple could not settle the argument, which ended in their breakup.

A TV channel investigation

After researching possible reasons why this might have happened, Li realised that another hotel in Chongqing where she earlier worked had Wi-Fi with the same username and password. She then contacted her ex-boyfriend to explain the reason, but he refused to talk to her.

All this led to a bizarre investigation by a local TV news channel which Li contacted to bring forth her side of the story. As part of the probe, a reporter for that channel visited the hotel where Li used to work at, connected to the Wi-Fi there, before heading to the hotel where she and her ex-boyfriend had tried to check in. As it happened, his phone also automatically got connected to the second hotel's Wi-Fi, proving the theory suggested by Li.

Li now says she does not want to get back together with a man who does not trust her. The case has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many rallying to support Li.