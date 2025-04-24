In this era of hustle culture, another name has been added to the list of those demanding more work hours. The voice is that of Hyderabad-based Cleanroom Containments’ chief executive officer (CEO) Ravikumar Tummalacharla.

In this era of hustle culture, another name has been added to the list of those demanding more work hours. The voice is that of Hyderabad-based Cleanroom Containments’ chief executive officer (CEO) Ravikumar Tummalacharla. The post, in which Tummalacharla tagged several key government stakeholders, has since gained traction, sparking a debate about work culture and productivity in a country that takes pride in its vibrant tapestry of traditions and festivals.

Tummalacharla’s post

Sharing a list of 17 holidays in April and with the hashtag #easeofdoingbusiness, Tummalacharla argued, "Too Many Holidays, No Work Moving!.... The overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we've had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks." His post highlighted how the 12 optional holidays, 14 mandatory holidays, 3 national holidays, and 33 restricted holidays falling in this year end up disrupting MSMEs, which drive 30% of India’s GDP. "We want to celebrate both Indian and Western traditions, but not at the cost of productivity. This impacts MSMEs, critical sectors, and international credibility,” he added.



He also drew comparisons with China and linked the migration of Indians to the country’s working culture. "China is 60 years ahead because they prioritize economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes.” However, China has long faced criticism for being frugal with public holidays. The country typically adjusts weekends to create extended breaks without adding to the overall number of days off.

Reactions to the post

Tummalacharla’s arguments faced much backlash from fellow users on LinkedIn.

Countering his point, one user put it bluntly, "People like you are making Indians fly away to foreign nations where work life balance is a basic criteria."

Another pointed out a glaring mistake in his analysis that inflated the count, saying, “Many of these are regional or optional holidays, and the number of national holidays is only three”.

Questioning the logic of including Sundays as well, another user said, "You forgot to add the hours wasted in sleep and washroom breaks. Really sir? Including Sundays to prove a point?"

A fellow user pointed to the pattern of such demands always coming from the top brass, "I have never seen anyone complain about too many holidays unless it cost them their career progress and monetary benefits."